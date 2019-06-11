Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Children better prepared to take action during emergencies after training

A class on Tuesday will help children who are babysitting in case there is an emergency.

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 4:17 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Area children are better prepared to take action during an emergency.

Regional Hospital hosted a safe sitter class Tuesday. The class was for students grades six through eight. They learned about being safe when they are babysitting.

The lessons included rescuing someone who is choking. They also learned about emergency preparedness and knowing who to contact.

Students who attended the class said they learned a lot. The instructor said this class started after an adult didn’t know how to save a child who was choking. The hope is teaching these skills early in life can have a lasting impact.

Regional Hopsital has classes throughout the year. Organizers say they fill up quickly. You can learn more by contacting Education Services at (812) 237-1277.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 78°
It Doesn't Get Better!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Parks After Dark summer program underway

Image

Nationally recognized hunter makes stop in West Terre Haute

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Pottery Classes Torner Center at Deming Park June 24th, 25th, 26th

Image

Sunny and pleasant. Light breeze. High: 81°

Image

Vigo County schools continue to face lack of funding for educators

Image

VCSC Superintendent: Our schools are at a critical juncture

Image

Monday Overnight Forecast

Image

VCSC Superintendent: Our schools are at a critical juncture

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp