Children better prepared to take action during emergencies after training

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Area children are better prepared to take action during an emergency.

Regional Hospital hosted a safe sitter class Tuesday. The class was for students grades six through eight. They learned about being safe when they are babysitting.

The lessons included rescuing someone who is choking. They also learned about emergency preparedness and knowing who to contact.

Students who attended the class said they learned a lot. The instructor said this class started after an adult didn’t know how to save a child who was choking. The hope is teaching these skills early in life can have a lasting impact.

Regional Hopsital has classes throughout the year. Organizers say they fill up quickly. You can learn more by contacting Education Services at (812) 237-1277.