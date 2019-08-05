Clear
Childhood obesity on the rise across Indiana:What local businesses are doing to lower the statistics

Obesity across the state of Indiana is on the rise. In fact, studies show it has the 12th highest adult obesity rate in the nation. Meanwhile, local groups and businesses are joining forces to lower the statistics.

Posted: Aug 5, 2019 8:33 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Studies show Indiana has the 12th highest adult obesity rate in the nation according to thestateofobesity.org. For kids, the statistics only climb higher. The Hoosier state ranks 11th for youth obesity.

While the numbers are on the rise, local groups and businesses are doing what they can to help lower them.

Camp Navigate and Baesler's Market are teaming up to replace the fast food in a child's diet with fresh food. 

This year, Camp Navigate was awarded for its health initiative that takes place during their camp sessions. Part of the sessions includes teaching children how to read nutrition labels so that they can count calories and sugar intake.

 Co-Founder Eleanor Ramseier, tells us it's to instill healthy eating habits at a young age. "It's just teaching these kids that they can make a choice and they can be that person that they want to be by eating healthy and exercising," Ramseier said.

Baesler's Market takes part in the promotion of healthy eating by offering campers a $5 dollar coupon. This gives the child $5 dollars to spend on anything in the market. Since the start of this initiative, Owner, Bob Baesler says he's seen children choose the healthier options as they have the opportunity and guidance to learn about nutrition.

"Whatever we can do in a small way to help young people or older people learn about healthy eating that's what we're here for," Baesler said.

Ramseier tells us the way to a healthier eating habit is by education and guidance. 

"It all starts at home and it all starts with parents. It's important to educate your child so that they understand the nutritional value," Ramseier said.

For more information on Camp Navigate and Baesler's Market and their journey to healthy eating, click here.

