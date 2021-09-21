Childhood Obesity Numbers Rise During the Pandemic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Between stay-at-home orders and online learning, children across the United States have struggled to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

New CDC data suggests that the pandemic has caused a rise in childhood obesity numbers.

The data found:

22% of children and teens were obese in August of last year. This is up from 19% in 2019.

Children at a healthy weight before the pandemic were gaining an average of 3.4 pounds. This rose to 5.4 pounds during the pandemic.

Ages six to eleven saw the biggest rise in obesity cases.

35% of Indiana's residents are obese.

Roni Elder, Vigo County's Health Educator, says Indiana has always struggled with obesity, but the numbers are even more concerning with COVID-19 on the rise.

"Obesity is one of those things we've seen time and time again with people and COVID-19," Elder said. "It really does hit you much harder when you have that COVID-19 when you have that obesity with it."

Elder says parents need to help their kids with their health now, rather than later. She says this can prevent children from developing other health problems, like diabetes, later in life.

When it comes to helping children on the track to a healthy lifestyle, Elder said parents need to model healthy behavior themselves.

"If you don't prioritize fruits and vegetables and getting some daily movement in," She said. "How are your kids going to learn to do that?"

She also said parents need to help their children and teens understand that eating healthy and exercising is about more than just losing weight. A healthy lifestyle can help with mental health too.

Elder recommends using the internet to find recipes and other tips for living healthy.

Here are some local resources that can also help:

For the Vigo County Health Department, click here.

For WIC, click here.

For Family Services, click here.