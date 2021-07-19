Child tax credit payments - What you need to know

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Families are receiving some extra money from the government in a time when it's needed most. On July 15th, thousands of families started receiving their child tax credit payments.

Although, this year is a little different than the others.

The Child Tax Credit increased from the $2,000 allottment per child in 2020 to $3,600 for children under six, and $3,000 for older children.

Families have to make under a certain amount to qualify for this benefit.

For a family that's filing jointly, they have to make under $150,000 or less.

Half of this money will be paid out over six months, and the rest will have to be filed on their tax return.

Tax Master President Tommy Jeffers explains that although this may not seem like a lot of money to some, it can be huge for others.

"Small amounts add up, and relative to this situation I think an impact like that can be very significant for a lot of families in this area," Jeffers said.

Jeffers also advises that people seek professional guidance if they have a lot of questions on how to navigate these foreign waters.

If you are unsure about these benefits, there is a way to opt-out of this.

The IRS has a portal on their website, and each spouse has to opt-out individually.

The link to the IRS website can be found below:

https://www.irs.gov/credits-deductions/child-tax-credit-update-portal