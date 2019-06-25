Child riding bicycle injured after being hit by vehicle

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A child was injured Monday afternoon in Brazil, Indiana after being hit by a vehicle.
The Brazil Police Department says the accident happened at Chicago Avenue and Central Avenue around 3:30pm. Police say the child was riding a bicycle and disregarded a stop sign, traveling into the path of a vehicle. According to police, the driver was unable to avoid a collision.
The child was airlifted to Riley Hospital for Children after receiving treatment at the scene from emergency personnel.
