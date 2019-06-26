Clear

Child molestation cases on the rise: Mother of an alleged victim speaks out

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 6:55 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Monday, News 10 told you that child molestation cases are on the rise in the state of Indiana. Now, those cases are hitting even closer to home.

A Terre Haute man is facing six charges of child molesting.

William Friede was arrested just this week and in the courtroom Tuesday morning for these charges.

According to court records, Friede was involved with touching two children under the age of 14.

The mother of the alleged victim, Brandie Matlock, came to News 10 to share her child's story.

She tells us the purpose is to prevent other children from going through the same situation. 

She mentioned the difficulty of being a parent knowing your child is being exploited in such ways.

"It makes me feel terrible, it makes me feel ashamed, it makes me feel guilty that I wasn't there to protect him from this matter. In this situation, the perpetrator was somebody very close and near and dear to the heart, somebody, that he was supposed to know and trust one hundred percent," Matlock said.

Matlock could not differentiate 'teenage' behavior from warning signs... until it was too late.

"He would have kind of just outbursts of not wanting to do homework or not follow proper rules at home, things that he's accustomed to doing so just acting out really. He had an attitude, was mouthy, talking back," Matlock said.

Now Matlock wants to warn other parents of these kinds of dangers.

"Always ask questions, be persistent...don't turn the naked eye... always dig, dig, dig, even if you're coming up with nothing keep asking. Stay vigilant about the situation...don't think that oh no that's crazy that could never happen because it can happen," Matlock shared.

Matlock is currently seeking treatment for her son. If your child shows continuous unusual behavior it's important to reach out to a professional with your concerns. For more ways to find assistance, click here. 

Friede is to have no contact with the alleged victims in the case. He will return to court on July 3rd at 9 a.m.

