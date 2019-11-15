Eight-year-old killed in Knox County accident

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - An eight-year-old child has died after being hit by a vehicle in Knox County.

It happened near the intersection of State Road 67 and Alexander Street in Bicknell.

Knox County Sheriff's Deputies say Micah Chambers, 8, was crossing the street from the McDonald's in the area to the Bicknell Roller Rink.

That's when a vehicle struck him. The boy was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where he later died.

The accident is still under investigation.