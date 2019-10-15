Child in yard hit in northern Vigo County crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a car hit a child in Vigo County.

It happened around 3:00 on Tuesday afternoon on Lafayette Avenue near the Moonlite Drive-In.

Police told News 10 a car was trying to avoid a collision and hit a child in a yard. That vehicle then crashed into a garage nearby.

Details surrounding the crash, and the extent of the child's injuries is unclear at this time.