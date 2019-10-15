Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Child in yard hit in northern Vigo County crash

It happened around 3:00 on Tuesday afternoon on Lafayette Avenue near the Moonlite Drive-In.

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 5:15 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a car hit a child in Vigo County.

It happened around 3:00 on Tuesday afternoon on Lafayette Avenue near the Moonlite Drive-In.

Police told News 10 a car was trying to avoid a collision and hit a child in a yard. That vehicle then crashed into a garage nearby.

Details surrounding the crash, and the extent of the child's injuries is unclear at this time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 66°
Chance of Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fall Foliage Late again

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Local utility workers to take part in Lineman's Rodeo

Image

Indiana State University hosts its first child wellness conference

Image

More than 300 Vincennes kids now have easier access to medical care

Image

Single bid for former International Paper property involves a possible music venue

Image

No Live PD contract for THPD...yet, Board of Public Works meeting didn't happen as planned

Image

Vigo County commissioners approve bids for new jail project

Image

Basketballs Sign-Ups Now-Friday Terre Haute Boys & Girls Club

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis