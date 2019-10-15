TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a car hit a child in Vigo County.
It happened around 3:00 on Tuesday afternoon on Lafayette Avenue near the Moonlite Drive-In.
Police told News 10 a car was trying to avoid a collision and hit a child in a yard. That vehicle then crashed into a garage nearby.
Details surrounding the crash, and the extent of the child's injuries is unclear at this time.
Related Content
- Child in yard hit in northern Vigo County crash
- Vigo County cracks down on overgrown yards
- Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits northern Haiti
- Early morning Vigo County crash turns fatal
- One hurt in eastern Vigo County crash
- Second person dies after Vigo County crash
- Vigo County motorcycle crash injures one
- Serious crash in eastern Vigo County
- Fire at Sullivan lumber yard
- Child Abuse on the Rise in Vigo County
Scroll for more content...