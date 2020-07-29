Child hurt after vehicle crashes into southern Vigo County building

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One child was hurt after a vehicle crashed into a southern Vigo County building.

It happened Wednesday afternoon at the laundromat building in the Garden Quarter Apartments. That's on Elmwood Drive.

First responders told News 10 a 12-year-old boy was inside the building when the vehicle crashed into it. He was pinned against the vehicle.

They were able to remove the vehicle. The boy was taken to Regional Hospital in Terre Haute. First responders say he may need to be airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available