Clear

Child falls through ice at Terre Haute apartment complex

It happened on Monday afternoon at the Cobblestone Crossings Apartment Complex.

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 5:14 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County child is recovering after he fell through ice into a body of water.

It happened on Monday afternoon at the Cobblestone Crossings Apartment Complex.

Sheriff's deputies say the child was walking across a pond when the ice gave way.

Someone saw it and alerted management.

They were able to rescue him and the child is reportedly okay.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Rockville
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Warmer air arrives, but rain chances show up mid-week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Staying safe with space heaters

Image

VCSC Community Conversation

Image

Shawn Keen picked as new Terre Haute Police Chief

Image

A little bit of a warmup ahead?

Image

An offensive Christmas song?

Image

Poplar Street bridge set to reopen

Image

Vigo County Jail Delay request

Image

Teenage found guilty of attacking a teacher could get six years

Image

Full House Casino giving Terre Haute another chance

Image

Prime Real Estate with Jane Rowe Realty

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute