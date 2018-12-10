Child falls through ice at Terre Haute apartment complex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County child is recovering after he fell through ice into a body of water.
It happened on Monday afternoon at the Cobblestone Crossings Apartment Complex.
Sheriff's deputies say the child was walking across a pond when the ice gave way.
Someone saw it and alerted management.
They were able to rescue him and the child is reportedly okay.
