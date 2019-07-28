Child advocacy group expanding to help families in the Wabash Valley

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTH) - A child advocacy group is expanding to better serve families in the Wabash Valley.
The Children's Advocacy Center of East Central Illinois helps victims of trauma.
The organization offers support to familes in crisis.
It is opening a new office in Marshall, Illinois.
This means families will not have to drive to Charleston for help.
The organization got a $12,000 grant to help cover the cost of a new office space, but more help is needed.
The group is asking for donations.
If you're interseted in donating, you can head to their Facebook page for more information on items they need.
