Clear

Child advocacy group expanding to help families in the Wabash Valley

The Children's Advocacy Center of East Central Illinois helps victims of trauma.The group is now expanding and opening a new office in Marshall, Illinois.

Posted: Jul 28, 2019 4:59 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTH) - A child advocacy group is expanding to better serve families in the Wabash Valley.

The Children's Advocacy Center of East Central Illinois helps victims of trauma.

The organization offers support to familes in crisis.

It is opening a new office in Marshall, Illinois.

This means families will not have to drive to Charleston for help.

The organization got a $12,000 grant to help cover the cost of a new office space, but more help is needed.

The group is asking for donations.

If you're interseted in donating, you can head to their Facebook page for more information on items they need.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Casey
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Sunny and warmer weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Goodbye Nancy!

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Saturn Petcare hiring

Image

Prairieton Fire celebrates 75 years serving community

Image

Petition to move Halloween

Image

Good Samaritan Hospital offers new cancer treatment

Image

McDonald's celebrates grand re-opening

Image

Families supported at "We Live" event

Image

Volunteers "Serve the Valley" on day 2 of event

Image

Ride for our Troops Bike Show

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois