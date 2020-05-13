Child abuse numbers released, why advocates say more abuse is happening than the numbers show

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-In Indiana, reports show a decline in child abuse cases. However, advocates say that's not a good thing.

The Department of Child Services or DCS also shows an alarming decrease in reports.

We reached out to Emily Perry, the founder and executive director of Susie's Place. It's a child advocacy center in Terre Haute.

She believes the decline has a direct link to the pandemic, that's because children are seeing trusted adults less, leading to fewer reports of abuse.

In April of 2019, Susie's Place handled 139 cases on abuse. In April of 2020, they've only seen 36 in total.

DCS is also seeing a huge decline in reports. Their numbers are down by 8,000 calls compared to last year.

Perry says the abuse isn't going down, it's just that no one is able to report what's going on behind closed doors.

"We know that abuse didn't stop when this pandemic hit, in fact, we're very concerned that abuse has increased during this pandemic with the additional stress but we're not seeing those calls come in and that's really concerning," said Perry.

In order to get children the help they need during this tough time, Perry tells us it's critical people report what's going on.

"Not only is Indiana a mandatory reporting state... it's also your ethical and moral obligation to stand up for that child. So no matter what that circumstance is, if you suspect a child is in harm's way whether that's physical abuse, sexual abuse, or neglect... you have to report that concern."

If children return back to school, Perry suspects a spike of cases in August.

If you suspect any type of abuse, call the Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 1-800-800-5556.