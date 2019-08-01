Child Abuse on the Rise in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- According to the child maltreatment report from the U.S. Department of Health, the state of Indiana has the second-highest rate of investigations for child abuse in the country. The same report, that uses the most recent available data, said as of 2017, Vigo County had the highest child neglect rate in the state.

Those numbers continue to rise. By the end of 2019, one in thirteen children in Vigo County will need court intervention.

"The legal system can't do it by themselves," Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said, "We are fighting an epidemic right now."

News 10 spoke with Chief Juvenile Probation Officer Deborah Kesler about why there has been a recent rise in child abuse numbers. She says she has "definitely" seen the number of cases increase in the past year, and that part of the issue is the mental illness and drug abuse problems Vigo County faces.

Modesitt agreed that this is a nasty ongoing problem. He told News 10 that law enforcement is making a concentrated effort to catch people who abuse children--and that they have at a much higher rate. Both he and Kesler agree that steps must be taken to help this problem.

"Teachers and staff are being trained to look for abuse and neglect," Kesler said of her center, "They are being trained to be that open ear so a child can come and talk with them."

"It's going to take everybody to be involved [to fix this issue]," Modesitt added, "It's going to take all the churches, mentors, support groups. We have a real problem on our hands."

There are several agencies in the Wabash Valley that advocate for children in these situations. Kesler believes that as bad as this problem is in Vigo County, she believes there are just as many people and agencies working diligently to make it better.