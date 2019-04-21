Chicken pox cases confirmed at local schools

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Chicken Pox cases have been confirmed at a couple schools in Parke County. That's according to the North Central Parke Community School Coporation Facebook page.

The schools impacted are Rockville Elementary School and Turkey Run Elementary School.

School officials say many children have gotten the chicken pox vaccine. But, they add kids who have been vaccinated may develop a milder case with only a few lesions, or, they may not feel sick at all.

The school corporation is urging parents to watch for symptoms that include a rash that starts on the tummy and back. The rash will then spread to the face, arms, and legs. There could also be a fever or tummy ache for a few days before the rash appears.

The corporation is asking parents and guardians to inform the school nurse if your child has chicken pox symptoms.

For more information, click here.