Chicken ordinance passes at Terre Haute City Council meeting

The chicken ordinance was passed at Thursday night's Terre Haute City Council meeting.

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 10:02 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The chicken ordinance was passed at Thursday night's Terre Haute City Council meeting.

There were some changes made to what's required.

LINK | CITY LEADERS TO REVISIT THE IDEA OF ALLOWING RESIDENTS TO KEEP CHICKENS ON THEIR PROPERTY

The fence must be six feet tall...originally it was four feet.

The enclosure must also be 4,800 square feet.

