TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The chicken ordinance was passed at Thursday night's Terre Haute City Council meeting.
There were some changes made to what's required.
LINK | CITY LEADERS TO REVISIT THE IDEA OF ALLOWING RESIDENTS TO KEEP CHICKENS ON THEIR PROPERTY
The fence must be six feet tall...originally it was four feet.
The enclosure must also be 4,800 square feet.
Related Content
- Chicken ordinance passes at Terre Haute City Council meeting
- Terre Haute City Council waiting to decide on chicken ordinance
- Terre Haute's chicken committee meets to discuss city ordinance
- City council talks chickens, approves unified flood plain control ordinance
- Rezoning eastside property discussed at Terre Haute City Council meeting
- Vincennes city council tables food truck ordinance
- Terre Haute hosts swim meet
- Olney passes Solar Farm ordinance
- Terre Haute City Council approves several new policy changes
- Terre Haute City Council approves $93 million budget
Scroll for more content...