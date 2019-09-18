Clear

Chick-fil-A employee springs into action to save a customer's life after they went into cardiac arrest

A man who went into cardiac arrest last week at a Chula Vista, California, location was saved in part by Tauya Nenguke, a quick-thinking manager at the restaurant.

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 12:51 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Chick-fil-A saves lives. Literally.

A man who went into cardiac arrest last week at a Chula Vista, California, location was saved in part by Tauya Nenguke, a quick-thinking manager at the restaurant.

Nenguke, 22, was working the drive-thru on the evening of September 11 when he said he noticed someone unconscious next to a car in the parking lot, according to CNN affiliate KGTV.

Security camera footage shows Nenguke running toward the man in the parking lot, and Nenguke told KGTV that the man wasn't breathing, and his eyes were rolled back.

Luckily, though, Nenguke wants to go to nursing school, and he'd already taken some pre-nursing classes.

His training kicked in.

"I know this guy was out," he told KGTV. "I didn't know how long, I just started chest compression immediately."

Nenguke gave the man CPR, teaching the man's friends to do the same while someone called 911. The group switched off, continuing to give chest compressions until emergency crews arrived.

Later, paramedics said he helped save the man's life.

It was "like instinct took over," Nenguke said.

"There wasn't any hesitation on my part. I knew that was the place where God placed me at that time," he said.

CNN called the restaurant to ask Nenguke for comment, but the request was not immediately returned.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Another sunny hot afternoon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Birthplace of the Coca-Cola Bottle Festival

Image

Wednesday: Sunny, hot. High: 88

Image

Coding program for girls sparks interest, doubles in student numbers - 6:00

Image

Man arrested in deadly Vincennes shooting

Image

Police search for man mistakenly released from Vigo County Jail nearly two-weeks ago

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very warm. High: 87°

Image

Jacob Rutledge

Image

Vincennes Lincoln football

Image

ISU Volleyball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator