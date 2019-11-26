Chick-Fil-A raises money for Hamilton Center program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Chick-Fil-A is helping to raise money for community organizations.
It was spirit day for the Hamilton Center. The restaurant will donate a percentage of Tuesday's sales to the mentor program.
It will go toward Christmas gifts and field trips.
Learn more about the program here.
