Chicago woman lied about her identity to get into a Parke County prison, investigators say

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Chicago woman is facing charges after investigators say she tried to lie about her identity to get into a Parke County prison.

It happened at the Rockville Correctional Facility.

Investigators say Tracy West entered the prison to visit an offender, and allegedly gave staff a fake ID and then falsely identified herself both verbally and then again in writing.

West was arrested on a charge of committing identity theft.

If she is convicted, she could face six to 30 months in prison.