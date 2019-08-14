PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Chicago woman is facing charges after investigators say she tried to lie about her identity to get into a Parke County prison.
It happened at the Rockville Correctional Facility.
Investigators say Tracy West entered the prison to visit an offender, and allegedly gave staff a fake ID and then falsely identified herself both verbally and then again in writing.
West was arrested on a charge of committing identity theft.
If she is convicted, she could face six to 30 months in prison.
Related Content
- Chicago woman lied about her identity to get into a Parke County prison, investigators say
- Wanted Parke County woman arrested
- Parke County officials investigate case of tuberculosis
- Officials investigate death of Parke County baby
- Police seeking identity of suspect
- Woman arrested for Counterfeiting in Parke County
- Police release the identity of woman killed in Daviess County crash
- Investigation into alleged battery at Parke County daycare
- Parke County officials investigating fire at local factory
- Parke County deputies make arrest in dog starvation death investigation
Scroll for more content...