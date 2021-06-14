Chemical fire in Illinois prompts authorities to order evacuations

(CNN) -- Authorities ordered people near an industrial fire in Illinois to evacuate on Monday morning.

The fire broke out in Chemtool Inc., in Rockton, a city about 15 miles north of Rockford near the Illinois and Wisconsin state line.

"Rockton Fire has ordered a mandatory evacuation due to a chemical fire," the police department in a message on Twitter. "This notice affects all residents and businesses in a one-mile radius of 1165 Prairie Hill Rd. Proceed to Stephen Mack Middle School. Avoid area in one-mile radius."

The company issued a statement saying all on-site employees were safe and accounted for, according to CNN affiliate WREX. The cause of the blaze has not been determined, according to that statement.

According to the company's website, "Chemtool Incorporated offers a wide variety of lubricating greases to meet your needs."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.