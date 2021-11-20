Catholic Charities takes a more non-traditional approach on fundraising

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The first annual Catholic Charities "Cheers for Charity" event took place Saturday at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

This event served in place of their annual benefit dinner for a more non-traditional approach.

People came in to sample six hand-selected tastings -- ranging from fine wine to bourbon.

Each tasting was paired with a custom appetizer.

Organizers say part of the reason for this change in event was to encourage different audiences to come join the cause.

"As a staff for 12 years now I will say that you really get a lot of personal satisfaction from the work that we do at Catholic Charities," Catholic Charities Development Director Jennifer Buell said.

Their goal was to raise between $15,000 and $20,000.

Organizers say they expect to build on this event for years to come.