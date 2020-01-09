Clear
Checking back in with the Ruth House in Sullivan County

We first introduced you to the Ruth House when it opened six months ago.

Posted: Jan 9, 2020 5:40 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A Christian-based recovery program in Sullivan, Indiana is changing lives.

On Thursday - we caught up with the women in the program for an update on the success of the program.

There are currently seven women at the Ruth House. It can hold up to 10.

LINK | “IF THEY’RE READY TO CHANGE, THIS IS THE PROGRAM FOR THEM” ADDICTION RECOVERY HOME FOR WOMEN OPENS JULY 15

It's a strict program of classes, Bible study, and chores that are shaping lives.

Alexis Kelty will be the first to graduate from the facility.

She came to the Ruth House from jail. On Thursday, she told us the program us well worth the hard work.

"There are a lot of struggles and I've struggled in life a while and I finally feel good about myself. And you get to build those relationships back with your family, with your community," Kelty said.

The Ruth House gives women one-on-one help with recovery from addiction.

Leaders of the program say they look forward to many years in Sullivan.

Learn more about the Ruth House here. 

