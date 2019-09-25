Check presented to Clay County Humane Society after annual Mayor's Ride

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local animal shelter received a helping hand on Wednesday.

Brazil city leaders presented a check to the Clay County Humane Society.

The city raised the money through the annual Mayor's Ride.

Every year, the event brings together motorcycle enthusiasts.

They take a ride together across the city.

Organizers say the donation helps them better serve the animals in their care.

"Well, the shelter has been running at about double capacity for the past year. With that has come greater financial burden for us, which is why we set the bar so high. It will help us cover food, shelter, animal care, and the biggie for us n medical costs," Michelle Cannava, from the Clay County Humane Society told us.

Organizers say they exceeded their goal by around $3,000.