CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local animal shelter received a helping hand on Wednesday.
Brazil city leaders presented a check to the Clay County Humane Society.
The city raised the money through the annual Mayor's Ride.
Every year, the event brings together motorcycle enthusiasts.
They take a ride together across the city.
Organizers say the donation helps them better serve the animals in their care.
"Well, the shelter has been running at about double capacity for the past year. With that has come greater financial burden for us, which is why we set the bar so high. It will help us cover food, shelter, animal care, and the biggie for us n medical costs," Michelle Cannava, from the Clay County Humane Society told us.
Organizers say they exceeded their goal by around $3,000.
Related Content
- Check presented to Clay County Humane Society after annual Mayor's Ride
- Annual Mayor's Ride looks to benefit Clay County Humane Society
- Brazil Mayor's Ride a big success for the humane society
- Sullivan County Humane Society receives $1,000 grant
- City of Brazil and Clay County Humane Society still can't come to a deal
- Agreement made in Clay County between Brazil and Humane Society for animal control
- Saturday event set to raise money for Clay County Humane Society
- Clay County Humane Society in quarantine as six cats die from feline distemper
- Agreement official between Brazil and Clay County Humane Society for animal control
- Clay County students take part in an anti-bullying presentation