Police continue to search for suspect in Friday morning downtown burglary

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- An early morning break-in at a downtown restaurant has police searching for a man at this hour.

It happened just after 7:00 a.m. on Friday morning.

Police described the suspect as a black man in his late 20's last seen wearing a black sweatshirt.

Police say a man broke into Chavas around 7:20 am.

He shattered the glass door completely.

News 10 did talk with the manager of Chavas.

She told us she pulled up to work right when it was all happened.

Two police officers from ISU just so happened to be in the area.

They then heard glass shattering and chased after the man towards ISU's campus.

Rikki Matheney is the manager of Chavas.

She told us she saw the man run away after police startled him.

The suspect broke the glass of the door, tore up the cash register and took the tip jar.

So far, the restaurant has been able to replace the door.

Matheney said she's glad no one was inside at the time of the robbery.

"This is heartbreaking when I came here we're just trying to pick up the pieces as fast a possible and get our crew together so we can start serving people," said Matheney.

"This did not happen on campus yet it was brought to our campus. that guy is just going to run to where he can get away and it just happened to be that campus was just in his path," said ISU chief of police Joe Newport.

Police say there was also a burglary at La Isla on 46.

Whoever broke in, shattered a window but wasn't able to get away with any money.

They still don't know at this hour if the two are connected just yet.

We will keep you updated with more information as we learn more.