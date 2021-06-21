Chase and standoff that ended in Vermillion County started as a threat against Illinois gas station employees, according to police

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man was sent to the hospital for a medical and mental evaluation following a chase and standoff that ended in Vermillion County.

Police said it all started when a man they identified as James Couch, from Arkansas, threatened employees at a gas station in Ridge Farm, Illinois. That's in Vermilion County (Illinois), just north of Chrisman.

He reportedly crossed the state line and went north on State Road 63.

Police said they used stop sticks near County Road 900 south. Couch came to an eventual stop on State Road 63 just south of Highway 36.

He allegedly refused to come out of his car and ignored several verbal commands.

Because his windows were blacked out, the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office called the Terre Haute Police Department Special Response Team to assist.

According to police, following a short standoff and a physical altercation, officers were able to take Couch into custody.

He was taken to the hospital for a medical and mental evaluation.