Charges upgraded to murder for two men accused of killing 15-year-old Mezmariah Wilson in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two men are now facing murder charges after a shooting earlier this year in Sullivan County left a teenager dead.

The Sullivan County Prosecutor's Office has upgraded the charges against Kyle Johnson and Matthew Earle to murder for the death of 15-year-old Mezmariah Wilson.

The shooting happened in Carlisle on June 10 of this year. It happened near the town's elementary school.

Johnson and Earle were initially charged on June 12 in connection to Wilson's death. Originally, the pair were charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and obstruction of justice.

Now - they will be charged with Murder, Attempted Murder, Carrying A Handgun Within 500 Feet of a School Property, and Pointing A Firearm.