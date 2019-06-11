Clear

Charges filed against 3 people in animal cruelty investigation at Fair Oaks Farms

Charges have been filed against three people in connection with the animal cruelty investigation at Fair Oaks Farms.

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 9:08 AM
Posted By: WTTV

FAIR OAKS, Ind. (WTTV) – Charges have been filed against three people in connection with the animal cruelty investigation at Fair Oaks Farms.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that the three individuals are being charged with beating a vertebrate animal, a class A misdemeanor. The names of the suspects were not immediately released.

The sheriff’s office says other persons of interest are being interviewed.

“Details of the investigation cannot be released at this time as this investigation is still active,” wrote the sheriff’s office.

The investigation stems from a disturbing video released by a nonprofit called Animal Recovery Mission last week, in which employees are seen abusing calves and using drugs at the farm.

Richard Couto, the founder of Animal Recovery Mission, told CBS4 that he sent a private investigator to the farms to see what guests of the popular tourist spot don’t see. The investigator was hired as a calf-care employee from August 2018 until November 2018, to record what happens behind the scenes.

“The animal abuse began day one, hour one of our employment at Fair Oaks Farms,” Couto said.

Fair Oaks is one of the largest dairy operations in the Hoosier State. It has more than 10 different locations and farms around northwest Indiana.

This story was posted on CBS4indy.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
It Doesn't Get Better!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Pottery Classes Torner Center at Deming Park June 24th, 25th, 26th

Image

Sunny and pleasant. Light breeze. High: 81°

Image

Vigo County schools continue to face lack of funding for educators

Image

VCSC Superintendent: Our schools are at a critical juncture

Image

Monday Overnight Forecast

Image

VCSC Superintendent: Our schools are at a critical juncture

Image

June 10 VCSC Presentation Part 2

Image

June 10 VCSC Presentation Part 3

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp