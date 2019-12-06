Clear

Changing the narrative on mental illness - The Infinity House is helping many

A local social club is pouring back into the community with an important message. We spoke to some say it's changing the narrative towards mental health illness.

Posted: Dec 6, 2019 6:24 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- Andy Stoelting told us the Infinity House saved his life.

Now he's helping others overcome some of the mental illnesses he struggled with under this roof.

You can find Stoelting busy for the majority of his days.

"I've got something to look forward to getting up in the morning," said Stoelting. 

He's typing the newsletter for the Infinity House.

But, his life hasn't always been this way.

"I was fighting myself. You just can't control yourself sometimes and then well if this is how my life is going to be this is it I don't want to live anymore," said Stoelting. 

Stoelting said his bipolar depression sent him down a dark path.

He attempted suicide multiple times.

Stoelting told us he needed something to help him find a purpose in life.

In 2016, he found what he was longing for.

"While I'm here I'm not andy the suicidal, I'm Andy...that's it," said Stoelting.

The Infinity House offers mentorship and programs.

Stoelting said they helped him overcome his bipolar depression.

He even found his passion for writing.

B.J. Steadman is the director of the house.

He said the club is making huge strides.

"We've seen people who've attended since 2016 who have not been hospitalized since they've started coming to the clubhouse. It creates a social interaction which they really need," said Steadman. 

The house is used by over 300 people currently.

Stoelting said he's grateful for how many people this program has and will help.

"This program has saved a lot of people and continues to do so," said Stoelting. 

The Infinity House is open Monday-Friday 8:30 am-4:00 pm.

Stoelting said he wants to open the doors to many more in the community.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
A cold night ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Business 50 project moving along

Image

Toys for Tots

Image

Miracle on 7th Street underway in Terre Haute

Image

Local bank holds tree decorating contest

Image

Culver's grand opening just a few days away

Image

Vigo County rehab facility picks up top honors

Image

Indiana's lung cancer rates higher than the national average

Image

Changing the narrative on mental illness - The Infinity House is helping many

Image

Appeals court affirms bribery charges against former VCSC Superintendent Danny Tanoos

Image

Friday Early Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans