Changing the narrative on mental illness - The Infinity House is helping many

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- Andy Stoelting told us the Infinity House saved his life.

Now he's helping others overcome some of the mental illnesses he struggled with under this roof.

You can find Stoelting busy for the majority of his days.

"I've got something to look forward to getting up in the morning," said Stoelting.

He's typing the newsletter for the Infinity House.

But, his life hasn't always been this way.

"I was fighting myself. You just can't control yourself sometimes and then well if this is how my life is going to be this is it I don't want to live anymore," said Stoelting.

Stoelting said his bipolar depression sent him down a dark path.

He attempted suicide multiple times.

Stoelting told us he needed something to help him find a purpose in life.

In 2016, he found what he was longing for.

"While I'm here I'm not andy the suicidal, I'm Andy...that's it," said Stoelting.

The Infinity House offers mentorship and programs.

Stoelting said they helped him overcome his bipolar depression.

He even found his passion for writing.

B.J. Steadman is the director of the house.

He said the club is making huge strides.

"We've seen people who've attended since 2016 who have not been hospitalized since they've started coming to the clubhouse. It creates a social interaction which they really need," said Steadman.

The house is used by over 300 people currently.

Stoelting said he's grateful for how many people this program has and will help.

"This program has saved a lot of people and continues to do so," said Stoelting.

The Infinity House is open Monday-Friday 8:30 am-4:00 pm.

Stoelting said he wants to open the doors to many more in the community.