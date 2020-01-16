Clear
Changing Thermostat May Do More Harm Than Good

With constantly changing weather, you may want to stop changing the thermostat with the weather.

Jan 16, 2020
Posted By: Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Weather this year has been back and forth.

If you've found yourself turning your thermostat up and then back down, you might want to hold off.

News 10 talked to Hoosier Heating & Cooling.

Marc Buechner says turning your furnace off and back on constantly is hard on the internal parts.

He says this is why you should keep your system at one set temperature.

"They're only built for so much. But if you keep a more constant running, you get much better, much longer life out of it."

This is especially important with more winter weather on the horizon.

Because of that, a little prep now can go a long way.

"Make sure that your filter is changed. Because if your filter is not changed, then your system works even harder, it has to overcome that hurdle also."

Marc says one of the easiest things you can do, is just simply listening to your system run, for any sounds that may be out of the ordinary.

"Just go to your furnace, just listen to it. If you hear some rattling, if you hear some kind of squealing, squeaking or something, make sure you get someone's attention, like a professional."

At the end of the day, the biggest difference-maker is keeping the system on, and at the same temperature.

