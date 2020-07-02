Clear

'The easy thing to do would be to pull the plug, they never took that route,' City of Brazil to host celebration despite COVID-19

For the city of Brazil, 4th of July preparations are in full swing and this year you can expect to see some changes.

Posted: Jul 2, 2020 8:56 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- For the city of Brazil, 4th of July preparations are in full swing and this year you can expect to see some changes.

Instead of the typical celebration... they're modifying it to 3 days.  Those dates include July 3rd, 4th, and 5th.

For safety precautions, there will be no carnival. 

On the bright side, you can expect to see a large firework display, food vendors, and live entertainment.

The annual event is put on by the Brazil Rotary Club.

Mayor Brian Wyndham tells us it shows their dedication to the city for making it possible even with obstacles of COVID-19.

"The easy thing to do would be to pull the plug on it and they never took that route and I think that says a lot about them you know they're taking a chance on how well it's going to work out and things like that but I think that's one of the things that you go down swinging," said Wyndham.

Although they're motivated to keep the event on, precautions remain a top priority.

"I think it's good and healthy for the community to have something like this but also think it's very important we want people to be comfortable with it. "

To learn more about the event, click here.

