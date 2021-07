WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's been one full year since Indiana put a hands-free law into action while driving.

That law says if you're behind the wheel, you can't hold onto your phone. If you talk or text while on the road, it has to be hands-free or you will be stopped.

The goal is to increase roadway safety in Indiana.

Starting July 1, you will now get points on your driving record if you are cited for violating the hands-free law. That is in addition to the fine that started last year.