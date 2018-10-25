Changes to Boy Scout policy causes confusion for Girl Scout sign-ups

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Girl Scout organization is trying to clear up some confusion.

Leaders recently launched a campaign.

It says "If your girl wants to be a scout...make sure she's a Girls Scout."

It all stems from a change in the Boy Scouts organization.

Girl Scout leaders say this has led some parents to think the two groups are now the same.

Local leaders tell us that us that is not the case.

"It's vastly different because of the way we design our curriculum and the way we really reach to serve our girls in a girl sensitive way," Danielle Shockey, CEO of Girl Scouts of Central American said.

Leaders say it provides all the resources in a female only atmosphere, which they say is beneficial.