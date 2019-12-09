Clear

Changes may finally be underway for Vigo County educators

Monday evening, school leaders will meet to discuss an agreement involving teacher salary.

Posted: Dec 9, 2019 8:46 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-Monday evening, school leaders will meet to discuss an agreement involving teacher salary.

Teacher pay among other issues is just a few hurdles teachers have been dealing with for years. Just last month, a rally was held by educators across the state of Indiana to voice those concerns.

Monday, changes may be underway for those teachers.

Unfortunately, the School Corporation was unable to comment on the agreement since the meeting has not happened yet. However, this is what we know so far.

Effective January 1, 2020 salary rates will increase.

According to the agreement, the minimum starting salary rate would increase to $38,000 as opposed to the current salary sitting at $35,000 dollars.

The minimum salary for teachers with at least a master's degree will be $40,000 dollars.

For teachers will a doctorate the salary will increase to $46,000 dollars.

Teachers that are returning to the school corporation will also receive a salary base increase.

Here's how it works:

  • Those hired after May 10, 2005, will receive a 5% increase.
  • Those hired on or before May 10, 1996, will receive a 4% increase.
  • Those hired prior to May 10, 1996, a 3% increase.

Teachers can vote on this until Tuesday and that's when a decision will be made.

None of this is official as of right now, this is just the start to many changes that could happen for these teachers. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. 

News 10 will be at that meeting and will update you with any information as we learn more about the agreement.

