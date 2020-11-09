Changes coming to the Vigo County School Corporation

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) --Changes are being made for Vigo County Middle and High Schoolers That's because of the continued spread of COVID-19.

"Mask Up," it's a phrase that's been on the Vigo County School Corporation Administration building since Spring. Now, it's a plea to the community.

"We have to decide what kind of community we want to be. Are we going to hold large events? Are we going to be reckless in our personal lives? or are we going to think about our communities' children?" Bill Riley, the Director of Communications for the Vigo County School Corporation said.

Monday, they announced all middle schools in the district will begin remote learning Thursday, high schools will continue remote learning, both, until November 30th.

That's because of the number of staff members who are having to quarantine, the high number of cases in the county, and their ability to contact trace.

Vigo County Health Commissioner Dr. Darren Brucken said most cases impacting the school are being transmitted outside of school, then brought on school grounds.

"It's preventing us from having school now and so I think we need the community to step up and say what I am doing, even if I don't have a child in school, is making it so a child in our community cannot learn," Riley said.

The corporation is also pausing extra and co-curricular activities and all athletic programs. That will happen until at least November 16th.

"You're talking about music programs, you're talking about drama, you're talking about athletics. These are things that enrich our children's education. They stick out in their high school experience," he said. "I ask our community to help us give these experiences to our children because right now, they are in serious danger for the rest of the year."

Riley said they'll continue tracking cases, consulting with the health department and with coaches and staff to keep everyone safe.

He said if things continue to worsen, they will keep pushing things back