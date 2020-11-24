Changes coming to Vigo County School Corporation sex education

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Vigo County School Corporation has held multiple meetings and had hours of conversation when it comes to the sex education program.

With strong beliefs from both sides, many people have said the current curriculum, creating positive relationships or CPR, is outdated and not scientifically based. Others have said it's exactly what they want for their child.

Tuesday night, Superintendent Rob Haworth gave a recommendation to the school board. The recommendation created multiple tracks.

The main track is Vigo County School Corporation teachers teaching students from the textbooks. Using the state's regulations. An alternate track, parents can opt their student into, is a revised CPR program. And the third track is opting into something totally different.

They will also form a subcommittee that will watch over all of this. It will include principals, counselors, administration, and the nursing chairperson.

Haworth said it was not an easy decision to make for the corporation or for the school board.

"This topic is not one that's going to have an easy answer. We kept having people that kept coming to us with varying different opinions in regards to this topic and so we tried to bring a recommendation that addressed all the things we had heard," Haworth said.

He said they are asking for changes to be made to the CPR curriculum. The committee must okay that before it can be taught within the corporation. Haworth didn't specify those changes.