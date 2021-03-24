Changes coming to COVID-19 protocols in Indiana

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb made the announcement Tuesday.

"Wednesday, March 31st we'll plan to open up vaccine eligibility to all Hoosiers 16 years and older," he said.

Ashlee Stewart works with the Vigo County Health Department. She said that it's exciting news, but that plan has a small snag.

"The Moderna vaccine is only eligible for 18 and up as well as johnson and johnson. The Pfizer vaccine is for 16 and up," she said.

That means anyone under the age of 18 would have to get the Pfizer vaccine. Which, in Vigo County, Stewart said, is only being offered at one place.

Plus, they have to find a way to store the Pfizer vaccine properly. Stewart also said they rely on the state to give them their vaccine allocations. So, she said there could be a few road bumps along the way when March 31st rolls around.

Governor Holcomb also announced the state's mask mandate will end April 6th. Holcomb said they will stay mandatory in all state buildings, vaccination, and testing sites, and public schools, but here locally, Stewart said she personally doesn't think the move is good for Hoosiers.

"This is personal, and I think I'm also speaking for medical professionals in a way as well. The mask has prevented so much more than we even recognize. Yes, it's helped slow down covid, but ultimately we've seen like no flu this year," she said. "So, I'm hoping and praying that people still use their best brain and wear their mask because it is working."

Stewart said if you are scheduled to get your vaccine to show up on time, or only 10 minutes early. She said they're experiencing backups with people showing up too early.