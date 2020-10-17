Changes being made to Raccoon S.R.A.'s Un-BOO-lievable Camping Weekend

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Raccoon Lake State Recreation area will still be holding its annual "Un-BOO-lievable" Camping Trick-or-Treating event. A few changes, however, will be made due to social distancing guidelines.

Many events had to be canceled since social distancing could not be enforced.

They added a couple of new events to their line-up:

-Cemetery hike.

-Halloween scavenger hunt.

-Costume parade.

Raccoon Lake's interpretive naturalist, Ross Plotkin, says the biggest change to this years' 'un-boo-lievable" trick-or-treating, will be that only campers will be able to participate.

"Some of the state parks have always let the public in. Some of them have actually just let it be for the campers. This year at all of our state parks, it is only for the campers. In terms of the trick-or-treating to keep the numbers down."

Trick-or-treating will be limited to campers only. The campground trick-or-treating hours will be between 5 PM and 7 PM. Any vehicle entering the campground over the weekend must have a current hangtag. Vehicle entrance into the campground will be prohibited for the safety of the trick-or-treaters.

For more information on all other activities at Raccoon Lake S.R.A., you can click here to be directed to D.N.R. website.