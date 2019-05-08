Clear

Changes being made to ISU's Homecoming

ISU school leaders and city leaders are teaming up to make sure people stay safe during Homecoming. They are implementing new changes.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- Homecoming is an event that benefits both the Indiana State University community and businesses in the area.


Last year, there were multiple violent situations that happened during “The Walk” and Tent City, both events that tie into Homecoming. One lead to a shooting.


ISU's president, Dr. Deborah Curtis and Mayor of Terre Duke Bennett both agree that making sure everyone is safe is a top priority.


The biggest change people will see is Tent City will move inside the football stadium.


Those who want to attend will have to have a ticket for the football game.


Leaders also zeroed in on the Walk.


It's an unofficial event where people visit bars spanning from campus to the stadium.


The university plans to include tailgating rules and regulations that will be in place for the entire football season.


There will also be a stronger police presence at the businesses that lead to the stadium.


On Wednesday, city leaders and school leaders announced these plans at a press conference.


"This is not about folks coming and reveling in Terre Haute. This is about Homecoming bringing our alumni back and enjoying that opportunity to reconnect," said Dr. Deborah Curtis, president of Indiana State.


The mayor feels it was important that the city enforce safety.


"We want to make sure that everybody that's here whether you're a local resident or somebody who's visiting alumni, whomever you may be, that you can safely participate in Homecoming activities and not have to worry about some criminal element," said Mayor Bennett.


Between the football stadium and ISU's campus there are many businesses that benefit from “The Walk.”


News 10 spoke with the owner of Sonka Irish Pub and Cafe.


Sandy Boyles-Gillen believes that being cautious is a good thing, especially around Homecoming.


"Every single business must have uniform officers. They're carding the individuals and patrolling the area as well," said Boyles-
Gillen.


These changes will start in the next school year's homecoming.

