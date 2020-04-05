Clear

Changes at Horizon Health to help better serve patients during COVID-19 pandemic

The hospital has turned a portion of the Ackin-Shackelford Clinic into a dedicated respiratory care center.

Posted: Apr 5, 2020 10:29 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - A portion of the Ackin-Shackelford Clinic is now a dedicated respiratory care center.

This is located on the Horizon Health campus in Paris, Illinois.

This center is for patients who may have a respiratory-related illness, like the flu or strep.

It's also for patients who may be experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms.

Staff at the hospital report they are currently seeing about 10 patients a day at the center.

You should check with your physician before going to the center.

"Our staff is really pulling together nicely to figure out how we can approach the situation, and as you know, it's rapidly changing. We're just taking it one day at a time and looking forward to how we need to prepare for the future," said Lacey Stults.

A tent has been set up outside the hospital to screen people coming in and out of the facility.

