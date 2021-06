VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Courthouse announced changes to its face mask policy.

According to the new policy, fully-vaccinated people no longer need to wear a face-covering in a public area.

Those who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear them.

One exception is for jury duty. If you check-in for jury duty, you must wear a mask in the designated check-in area. From there, judges will set specific guidance in their courtrooms.

Disposable masks will be available.