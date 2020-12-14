Changes and looking ahead for the Vigo County School Corporation

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Vigo County school students have been remote learning now for the past few weeks. Before that, they were in-person full-time, and before that, they were in an A/B cohort.

"One thing that covid has taught us is that sometimes the best-laid plans of today may not be implemented 2 weeks from now," Rob Haworth, Superintendent of the Vigo County School Corporation said.

Monday night, the Vigo County school board approved a plan for the corporation to go back to in-person learning.

On January 4th, elementary schools will go back in person 5 days a week. Middle and high school students, who chose the traditional model, will go back to the A/B schedule. That is the same plan the corporation has been on in the past.

Schools moved to remote learning last month. That's because many schools were experiencing staff shortages, and they were worried high case numbers could cause contact tracing issues.

Superintendent Haworth said right now he feels they are making the best plan when it comes to covid safety, but also academic needs

"Our goal all throughout COVID is how do we get to face to face instruction every day. We wake up thinking about that. we go to bed thinking about that," he said.

Superintendent Haworth said they hope, in 2021, they can go back to making COVID related decisions on a school by school basis.

"It would be our hope, our goal, we would strive to not take the district back to full remote for everybody," Haworth said.

Superintendent Haworths' strategic plan was approved before the COVID-19 pandemic. A big thing he wanted to do was start consolidating schools.

The plan said to close 2 elementary schools by the end of the 2020-2021 school year, and 1 more school by the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

Monday night, they asked the board to consider changing that plan. They asked to close 2 at the end of this school year, and if enrollment doesn't get better, they will look at closing 2 more elementary schools at the end of the 2021-2022 year.

Right now, they are considering West Vigo elementary and Deming elementary as the first two closures. This is all for cost-saving measures.

The school board already approved the first 2 closures back in February, before the pandemic.

Haworth said discussing the strategic plan again is a way to get the corporation back on track before COVID-19.

"Maybe there is some light at the end of the tunnel to where we can maybe get back to planning for normalcy," he said.

They also announced some important meeting dates for the new year. January 7th, 13th, and 19th, the corporation will hold community meetings to talk about school consolidation.

Those will happen in the west Vigo elementary conference center.