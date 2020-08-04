Changes ahead for some Sullivan County medical facilities

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Changes are on the way for some Sullivan County medical facilities.

Officials announced the Family Practice Associates QuickCare and the Respiratory Clinic in Sullivan will be closed to in-person visits until further notice.

The Sullivan County Community Hospital Respiratory Collection Site will stay open.

A doctor's order will be required for respiratory testing.

Start Thursday, QuickCare clinicians will only be available for telehealth visits.

To schedule an appointment, call 812-268-6292.