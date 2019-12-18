Changes ahead for Greene County recycling

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) -- Greene County residents will soon experience some changes to recycling.

Last week, News 10 told you about a proposed lease contract. The contract would have built a trash transfer station, and taken over recycling, at the Greene County Solid Waste Management Recycling Center in Switz City. Since then, that contract has been withdrawn.

During the Greene County Solid Waste Management meeting on Wednesday, leaders announced that at this time the board is roughly $15,000 over budget. The next budget cycle does not begin until July 1, 2020.

Board president Ed Michael said some changes need to happen soon.

“And the longer we go without cutting hours or service the deeper in the hole we're gonna go,” Michael said.

The Solid Waste Management board said during Wednesday's meeting that they break even on items such as trash, e-scrap, and tires, but not recycling.

The Switz City facility has a compactor and other resources to better handle the recycling than the Linton location.

"We've decided to stop recycling in Linton over at the substation, and all recycling will come to Switz City station where we have a baller, be capable of compacting the material to get more into the container and cut our freight costs considerably," Michael said.

On January 1st, Linton residents will have to start taking their recycling to the Switz City facility. The Linton facility will remain open for trash drop-off and select recycling materials.

"We need to find financing in order to finish it [budget cycle] out, so we're gonna have to cut some corners. We may have to cut some hours. We may have to cut an employee, maybe two. We're gonna struggle not to do that, but we may have to cut our days of service," Michael explained.

Board members also discussed the possibility of increasing the recycling service fee.

Greene County residents currently pay $12 each year on property taxes for a recycling use fee.

The board is expected to meet again in January to continue working toward a solution.