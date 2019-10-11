‘Change the world one Hoodie at a Time’: Hoodie Drive at Terre Haute North

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – As temperatures drop, warmer clothes are needed.

For some students, reaching for warmer clothes may not be an option.

A group of students at Terre Haute North Vigo High School are collecting hoodies for high school students in need.

"Our motto is to change the world one hoodie at a time," Bailie Wilson said.

Wilson is a senior at Terre Haute North, and she hopes to collect a hoodie for every student in the school.

“Our librarian here Mrs. Balitewicz [said] she has been getting a need for hoodies. A lot of students have been going up to her asking, ‘I want a hoodie, it’s cold, I’m freezing, do you have hoodies,’ and we have a lack of them,” Wilson said.

You can donate new and gently used hoodies, zip-ups and crew necks. All adult sizes are welcome. Donations will help supply the Patriot Apparel Clothing Closet. Hoodies that are in need of repair will be repurposed into blankets for those in need.

The hoodie drive is running October 15-18. Donations can be dropped off from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Terre Haute North Vigo High School. Questions can be directed to Mrs. Loughmiller at 812-605-3176 or by email at Shannon.Loughmiller@vigoschools.org.