Change of plea hearing set for man accused of driving Terre Haute murder suspect to Walmart in the middle of a standoff

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A change of plea hearing is set for a Terre Haute man connected to a 2018 standoff and shooting.

James Blair is accused of hiding Michael Reynolds in his 4th Avenue home.

Reynolds was at the center of a homicide investigation in March of last year.

Police say Blair also drove Reynolds to Walmart on Terre Haute's south side in the middle of the two-day standoff.

The standoff ended with police shooting and killing Reynolds.

Blair faces charges of assisting a criminal and false informing.

He is due back in court on January 3.