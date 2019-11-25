Change of plea hearing set for man accused of driving Terre Haute murder suspect to Walmart in the middle of a standoff

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A change of plea hearing is set for a Terre Haute man connected to a 2018 standoff and shooting.
James Blair is accused of hiding Michael Reynolds in his 4th Avenue home.
LINK | "HE COULD HAVE VERY EASILY KILLED SOMEONE ELSE." POLICE CHIEF HAS NO EXCUSES AFTER SUSPECT BREAKS PERIMETER AND GOES TO WALMART
Reynolds was at the center of a homicide investigation in March of last year.
Police say Blair also drove Reynolds to Walmart on Terre Haute's south side in the middle of the two-day standoff.
The standoff ended with police shooting and killing Reynolds.
Blair faces charges of assisting a criminal and false informing.
He is due back in court on January 3.
