Clear

Change of plea hearing set for man accused of driving Terre Haute murder suspect to Walmart in the middle of a standoff

A change of plea hearing is set for a Terre Haute man connected to a 2018 standoff and shooting.

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 1:23 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A change of plea hearing is set for a Terre Haute man connected to a 2018 standoff and shooting.

James Blair is accused of hiding Michael Reynolds in his 4th Avenue home.

LINK | "HE COULD HAVE VERY EASILY KILLED SOMEONE ELSE." POLICE CHIEF HAS NO EXCUSES AFTER SUSPECT BREAKS PERIMETER AND GOES TO WALMART

Reynolds was at the center of a homicide investigation in March of last year.

Police say Blair also drove Reynolds to Walmart on Terre Haute's south side in the middle of the two-day standoff.

The standoff ended with police shooting and killing Reynolds.

Blair faces charges of assisting a criminal and false informing.

He is due back in court on January 3.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Sunny and warmer.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New inpatient dialysis unit at Signature Healthcare

Image

Sharing your scraps could lead to a scare: Why you should not share food with pets on the holidays

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 56

Image

Free Thanksgiving dinner in West Vigo

Image

Bill to stay on Daylight Saving Time

Image

Teacher remembers former student

Image

Turkey Trot 5K

Image

Church packs hundred of Thanksgiving food baskets

Image

Christmas Magic Festival

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook