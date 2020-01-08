Clear

Change is on the way for the Vigo County Highway Department

The commissioners are asking the county council to approve a plan to add new positions to the highway department.

Posted: Jan 8, 2020 4:09 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Change is on the horizon for the Vigo County Highway Garage.

Commissioner Brendan Kearns says its important to stay ahead and restructuring may help with that.

Kearns says those positions will help bring things up to date and create a more efficient operation.

He said, in the end, they are looking out for people living here.

"We want to improve our quality of life in Vigo County. Having good roads, good safe roads is part of that," Kearns said.

Commissioners did not reappoint the highway superintendent, Dan Bennett.

Assistant superintendent Bobby James will assume those responsibilities.

