Change in permit fees could save Vigo County businesses money

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Health Department is reclassifying its permit applications to try and save some businesses money.

The change was announced at Tuesday morning's Vigo County Commissioner meeting.

The health department asked the commissioners to consider a remodeling fee for existing restaurants.

If a facility improves or updates its kitchen - the permit will actually cost less than the normal pre-opening inspection fee.

It's a win-win for the restaurant and the county.

"They took their standard fee and dropped it down to $75 from $125 because they reclassified it. They made a new category for remodeling versus new kitchens so this could, in essence, save people $50 on the permit," Commissioner Brendan Kearns said.