TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization is giving back to those who have worked hard to help keep it going.
Chances and Services for Youth hosted an 'Appreciation Night' on Monday night.
CASY helps at-risk kids have a chance at a better life.
They gave awards and scholarships to donors and volunteers to show their thanks.
If you would like to get involved with CASY, click here.
Related Content
- Chances and Services holds Appreciation Night
- Local YMCA holds appreciation event for community
- Community Spotlight: Chances and Services for Youth
- Free Farmers Appreciation Luncheon in March
- Vigo County YMCA hosts member's appreciation event
- Postal Service holding job fair in Indianapolis
- Rockville holds their National Night Out event
- Customer appreciation day to benefit local humane shelter
- We Live event shows residents they are appreciated
- Parke County prescription drop off service place on hold
Scroll for more content...