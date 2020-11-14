Fundraisers happening now benefiting CASY

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can support a Wabash valley organization and it's mission to help children from cradle to college.

Right now, fundraisers are happening to support Chances and Services for Youth also known as "CASY".

Little Bear Coffee Company on Lafayette Avenue in Terre Haute is raising money through a special promotion this weekend.

A portion of Bear Bomb and Skinny Bomb sales will go to CASY.

"Now is the time for businesses to help businesses and for businesses to give as much as we can within the community. I'm glad we're able to help just a little bit to help along with the fundraiser. It's for a great cause," said manager of Little Bear Coffee Kristina Harder.

Also this weekend, you can lace up your sneakers and run in the virtual Haute Heroes for CASY 5-K."

You can register online and the money raised supports CASY.

https://hautesheroesforcasy5k.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=14018