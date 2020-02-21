Clear

Champaign NOAA Weather Radar Off Air

A radio transmitter that sends out NWS products to weather radios is offline due to a damaged coaxial cable.

Posted: Feb 21, 2020 5:43 PM
Posted By: David Siple

COLES AND EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Many of our viewers rely on getting lifesaving information through their National Weather Service N.O.A.A. All Hazards Radio.
Unfortunately for listeners, that critical information is currently "offline" for those living in some Illinois counties.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln, Illinois posted a statement that a radio tower in Champaign County has gone offline due to a damaged coaxial cable. This radio tower transmits life-saving information to all N.O.A.A. Hazard Radios in Champaign County along with surrounding areas in Coles, Douglas, and Edgar Counties.

Fortunately, surrounding towers are up and running so if you simply tune-in to another tower through your weather radio, you will still get alerted with important products from the National Weather Service.

For details on what frequencies to tune in to, visit www.weather.gov/ilx/.

Storm Team 10's David Siple spoke with Ed Shimon who is a meteorologist at the NWS in Lincoln and he explains how important these radios are to the public.

"You're in your home and all of a sudden the weather radio will go off and you'll immediately know we have issued something for your area. So it's definitely a very important and relatively inexpensive way to possibly save your life during tornadic activity or if severe weather is approaching your area."

Another way to get National Weather Service products is through News 10 Text Alerts. simply go to WTHITV.com, scroll down to the very bottom, and under the about us section, click text alerts. You can subscribe and choose certain alerts you want to be pushed to your phone, specifically for your county.

You can also visit click here to take you directly to News 10 Text Alerts

Now we also have an app by Storm Team 10 where you have access to radar, forecasts, and notifications that are sent out exclusively from the team. This is free to download on the App Store and Google Play. Having these resources in your back pocket will keep you ahead of the storm.

