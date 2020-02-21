Champaign NOAA Weather Radar Off Air

COLES AND EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Many of our viewers rely on getting lifesaving information through their National Weather Service N.O.A.A. All Hazards Radio.

Unfortunately for listeners, that critical information is currently "offline" for those living in some Illinois counties.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln, Illinois posted a statement that a radio tower in Champaign County has gone offline due to a damaged coaxial cable. This radio tower transmits life-saving information to all N.O.A.A. Hazard Radios in Champaign County along with surrounding areas in Coles, Douglas, and Edgar Counties.

Fortunately, surrounding towers are up and running so if you simply tune-in to another tower through your weather radio, you will still get alerted with important products from the National Weather Service.

For details on what frequencies to tune in to, visit www.weather.gov/ilx/.

Storm Team 10's David Siple spoke with Ed Shimon who is a meteorologist at the NWS in Lincoln and he explains how important these radios are to the public.

"You're in your home and all of a sudden the weather radio will go off and you'll immediately know we have issued something for your area. So it's definitely a very important and relatively inexpensive way to possibly save your life during tornadic activity or if severe weather is approaching your area."

