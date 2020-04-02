Chamber offers new resource for professional development

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - While many are completely out of work others have seen their hours scaled back or they're working from home. The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce is offering a new resource so you can keep improving no matter your current circumstance.

The chamber published a resource called Chamber at Home: Professional Development and Business Strategies. It features videos and other helpful links so you can learn and continue your professional journey.

Chamber president Kristin Craig says, "We know that a lot of businesses are going through a lot of tough times right now and this is just another way that we can help serve them and help meet those needs that they might have."

The chamber also has other resources for businesses and even a local restaurant guide so you can see what is open and how to order.